Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $161.21

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.21 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 165.49 ($2.15). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.08), with a volume of 193,732 shares.

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.67. The company has a market capitalization of £518.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,454.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 16,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($32,204.73). Insiders bought a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,492 in the last three months. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.