Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 11th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HVT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

