Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.22. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.64 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

