HC Wainwright Boosts Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Price Target to $1.20

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Solitario Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Solitario Resources

Solitario Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Solitario Resources stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Solitario Resources has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Solitario Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Solitario Resources by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.