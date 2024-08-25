Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $43.36 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00041819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,506,543 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,506,542.53888 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05910647 USD and is up 5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $58,952,602.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

