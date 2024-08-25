Hedera Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $45.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,876,506,543 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,876,506,542.57923 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0595499 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $45,712,449.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

