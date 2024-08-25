Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Purchases 1,573 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,813,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 818,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 634,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

