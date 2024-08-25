Heroes of Mavia Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $54.60 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.76526072 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,616,516.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

