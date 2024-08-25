HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $481.56

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.56 ($6.26) and traded as high as GBX 542.98 ($7.06). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 537 ($6.98), with a volume of 550,477 shares trading hands.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.96. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 131.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helena Coles acquired 2,301 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,998.78 ($14,291.55). 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

