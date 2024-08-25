Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.79.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 281.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.49 on Monday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

