HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
HMC Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.
About HMC Capital
