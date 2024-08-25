HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

