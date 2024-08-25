HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 28.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 163,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. 1,406,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,205. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

