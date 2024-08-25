HTLF Bank Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HTLF Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,256,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

ADP stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $268.64. 67,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.