ID Watchdog (CVE:IDW) Shares Down 2%

Shares of ID Watchdog, Inc (CVE:IDW – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 706,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 213,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

ID Watchdog Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49.

ID Watchdog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ID Watchdog, Inc provides a range of identity theft detection and resolution services to individual consumers that are residents of the United States and primarily on a subscription basis, through its subsidiary, Identity Rehab Corporation (ID Rehab). The Company has developed solutions that incorporate elements from over six distinct categories designed to work together to detect, diagnose, and resolve consumer identity theft and other related consumer data issues, including identity monitoring, cyber monitoring, non-credit loan monitoring, credit reports and credit scores, credit monitoring and resolution services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ID Watchdog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ID Watchdog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.