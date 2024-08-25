IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

IDA opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after acquiring an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,294 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

