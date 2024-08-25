Ignition (FBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $559,171.33

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $559,171.33 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $64,016.95 or 0.99919339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00246949 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,060.00591361. The last known price of Ignition is 63,830.01194243 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $792,167.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

