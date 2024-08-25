Ignition Price Hits $64,232.53 on Exchanges (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Ignition has a total market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $579,897.13 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for $64,232.53 or 1.00177336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,058.00611361. The last known price of Ignition is 63,949.44883003 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $458,847.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

