Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $439.82

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 439.82 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($5.04). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.12), with a volume of 1,887,081 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.10) to GBX 620 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,270.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 391.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 9,032.26%.

In related news, insider Lyle Logan acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($63,461.54). Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

