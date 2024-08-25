Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $480.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,061,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

