Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,402 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 622,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,338,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.30. 2,023,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $546.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

