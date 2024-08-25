Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.4% in the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $686.73. 2,354,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

