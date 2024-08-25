Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 6,141 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,760,000 after purchasing an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

