Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

