Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 6,023,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,422. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

