Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.02 on Friday, reaching $555.01. The stock had a trading volume of 870,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $564.22. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

