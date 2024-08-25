Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 216 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,387. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.