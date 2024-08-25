Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,385,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981,689. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

