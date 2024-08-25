Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,998,000 after purchasing an additional 38,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,248,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

