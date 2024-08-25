Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 2,334,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

