Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. 2,131,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

