Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,037 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. 5,857,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

