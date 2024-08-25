Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $45.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $639.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

