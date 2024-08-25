Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 1,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 33,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The stock has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.52 and a 200-day moving average of $411.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

