Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

