Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
INUV opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.