Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 703,098 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.30. 6,000,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $174.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.