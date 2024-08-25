iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRTC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 361.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $666,982. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

IRTC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. 322,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,636. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

