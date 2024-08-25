iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,922 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

