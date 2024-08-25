iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,348,000 after purchasing an additional 613,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $565.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.45. The firm has a market cap of $487.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

