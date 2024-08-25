iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,867.3% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 71,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.15. 2,446,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

