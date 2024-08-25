iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $116.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

