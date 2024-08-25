iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

