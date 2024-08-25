iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stake Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.93% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $42,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Certuity LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 605,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,914. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

