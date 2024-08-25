iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 445,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 343,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,818. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.