iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,326. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

