iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 306,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,649. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

