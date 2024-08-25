Iteris’ (ITI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a $7.20 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ITI has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk cut Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Iteris has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Iteris by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,626,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

