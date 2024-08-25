Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ITI opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $304.26 million, a PE ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85.

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Iteris by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

