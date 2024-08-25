JB Capital LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,831,000. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after buying an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,104,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,649,000 after buying an additional 729,602 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

