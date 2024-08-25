JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.11. The stock had a trading volume of 717,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.36 and its 200 day moving average is $344.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

