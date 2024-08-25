JB Capital LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 656,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 4,615,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,269. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.62. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,453.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $270,709.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

